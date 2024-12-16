Left Menu

Remembering Peshawar: A Decade of Resilience Amidst Rising Militancy

Pakistan marked the 10th anniversary of the Peshawar school attack, solemnly remembering the 147 victims lost to terrorism. Nationwide prayers and memorial events were held, highlighting ongoing security challenges. Despite counterterrorism efforts, militancy persists, as shown by recent terror incidents and casualties among law enforcement agencies.

Pakistan solemnly commemorated the 10th anniversary of the horrific Peshawar school attack on Monday, amidst a noticeable surge in militancy across the nation.

The December 16, 2014, tragedy saw six terrorists storm the Army Public School in Peshawar, brutally claiming the lives of at least 147 individuals, most of whom were children and educators, including principal Tahira Qazi.

Nationwide, special prayers and memorial events were organized to honor the lives lost, with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department spearheading remembrance functions. Families held private ceremonies, while a memorial stands at the school, transforming the site of terror into a beacon of knowledge — a library. Schools across Punjab observed a public holiday, speculated to be due to security concerns.

A judicial probe highlighted security failures leading to the attack, as Pakistan confronts ongoing threats despite substantial counterterrorism efforts. High incident rates recorded in 2024 stress the persistent challenges faced, reaffirming the country's fight against militancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

