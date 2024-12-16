Remembering Peshawar: A Decade of Resilience Amidst Rising Militancy

Pakistan solemnly commemorated the 10th anniversary of the horrific Peshawar school attack on Monday, amidst a noticeable surge in militancy across the nation.

The December 16, 2014, tragedy saw six terrorists storm the Army Public School in Peshawar, brutally claiming the lives of at least 147 individuals, most of whom were children and educators, including principal Tahira Qazi.

Nationwide, special prayers and memorial events were organized to honor the lives lost, with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department spearheading remembrance functions. Families held private ceremonies, while a memorial stands at the school, transforming the site of terror into a beacon of knowledge — a library. Schools across Punjab observed a public holiday, speculated to be due to security concerns.

A judicial probe highlighted security failures leading to the attack, as Pakistan confronts ongoing threats despite substantial counterterrorism efforts. High incident rates recorded in 2024 stress the persistent challenges faced, reaffirming the country's fight against militancy.

