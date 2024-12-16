Death in Custody: A Tragic Turn in Parbhani Violence

Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, arrested over Parbhani violence, reportedly died from multiple injuries sustained while in police custody, according to a provisional postmortem report. His death has incited protests demanding justice.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar highlighted the need to assess whether police actions during demonstrations were coordinated. Allegations of police misconduct, including assaults on individuals distant from the riot scene, have surfaced.

Mass closures in Parbhani and neighboring areas reflect public outrage, accompanied by calls for a CBI inquiry into Suryawanshi's death and withdrawal of charges against protestors. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised remedial measures pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)