Death in Custody: A Tragic Turn in Parbhani Violence
The death of Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, a man arrested in connection with Parbhani violence, was allegedly caused by multiple injuries sustained during police custody. Protests have erupted, demanding justice and a thorough investigation into police conduct. Authorities await further medical documents for a conclusive postmortem report.
- Country:
- India
Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, arrested over Parbhani violence, reportedly died from multiple injuries sustained while in police custody, according to a provisional postmortem report. His death has incited protests demanding justice.
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar highlighted the need to assess whether police actions during demonstrations were coordinated. Allegations of police misconduct, including assaults on individuals distant from the riot scene, have surfaced.
Mass closures in Parbhani and neighboring areas reflect public outrage, accompanied by calls for a CBI inquiry into Suryawanshi's death and withdrawal of charges against protestors. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised remedial measures pending further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
