Left Menu

Death in Custody: A Tragic Turn in Parbhani Violence

The death of Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, a man arrested in connection with Parbhani violence, was allegedly caused by multiple injuries sustained during police custody. Protests have erupted, demanding justice and a thorough investigation into police conduct. Authorities await further medical documents for a conclusive postmortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:50 IST
Death in Custody: A Tragic Turn in Parbhani Violence
  • Country:
  • India

Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, arrested over Parbhani violence, reportedly died from multiple injuries sustained while in police custody, according to a provisional postmortem report. His death has incited protests demanding justice.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar highlighted the need to assess whether police actions during demonstrations were coordinated. Allegations of police misconduct, including assaults on individuals distant from the riot scene, have surfaced.

Mass closures in Parbhani and neighboring areas reflect public outrage, accompanied by calls for a CBI inquiry into Suryawanshi's death and withdrawal of charges against protestors. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised remedial measures pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024