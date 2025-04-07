Bombay HC Orders SIT Probe in Controversial Custodial Death Case

The Bombay High Court has ordered an FIR against five policemen over the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the accused in a Badlapur sexual assault case, who was reportedly shot dead in a police van in September 2024. An SIT will be established for a thorough investigation, the court announced on Monday.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government's hesitation to file an FIR, a division bench criticized this stance as damaging the state's credibility and undermining public trust in the justice system. Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale stressed the necessity of registering a case when a prima facie offence is evident.

The bench emphasized that institutions must adhere to constitutional norms and expressed dissatisfaction with the state's handling of the case. Despite the deceased's parent's decision not to pursue the case, the court maintained its commitment to uncovering the truth through an impartial inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)