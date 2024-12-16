High-Profile Case: Accused Seek Retraction of Confessional Statements

In a development within the Baba Siddique murder case, two accused have approached the MCOCA court to retract their confessional statements. The defendants, Gurmail Singh and Harishkumar Kashyap, contend that their confessions were not made voluntarily and accuse investigators of coercion.

Siddique, a prominent NCP leader, and former Maharashtra minister, was fatally shot in Bandra's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. According to Singh and Kashyap's plea, filed by advocate Siddharth Agarwal, the police have no actual evidence and have allegedly recorded false confessions to implicate them.

The court has directed the investigating agency to submit a response. Meanwhile, thirteen accused were remanded to judicial custody at the end of their police remand. The Crime Branch has thus far arrested 26 people, invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against all of them on November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)