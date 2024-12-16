Left Menu

High-Profile Case: Accused Seek Retraction of Confessional Statements

Accused individuals in the Baba Siddique murder case have requested the MCOCA court to allow the retraction of their confessional statements, claiming they were coerced. Singh and Kashyap, both arrested for alleged involvement in Siddique's killing, argue their statements were involuntary. The court has sought a response from the investigation authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:17 IST
High-Profile Case: Accused Seek Retraction of Confessional Statements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a development within the Baba Siddique murder case, two accused have approached the MCOCA court to retract their confessional statements. The defendants, Gurmail Singh and Harishkumar Kashyap, contend that their confessions were not made voluntarily and accuse investigators of coercion.

Siddique, a prominent NCP leader, and former Maharashtra minister, was fatally shot in Bandra's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. According to Singh and Kashyap's plea, filed by advocate Siddharth Agarwal, the police have no actual evidence and have allegedly recorded false confessions to implicate them.

The court has directed the investigating agency to submit a response. Meanwhile, thirteen accused were remanded to judicial custody at the end of their police remand. The Crime Branch has thus far arrested 26 people, invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against all of them on November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024