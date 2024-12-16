Odisha Gears Up for Subhadra Yojana's Fourth Phase
Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced a delay in the fourth phase distribution of Subhadra Yojana funds, pending thorough document verification. Over 1.06 crore women have applied, with field verifications underway. Missteps led to revisions in the process, and black-listing of some service centres.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, announced on Monday that the fourth phase of Subhadra Yojana fund distribution will commence post-verification of documents from pending applicants.
Initially set for December 25, the fourth phase disbursement of Rs 5,000 to eligible beneficiaries has been delayed, pending field-level document verification. This women-centric initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 as per the BJP's manifesto pledge, aiming to provide Rs 50,000 to each woman between ages 21 and 60 over a five-year period, from 2024 to 2029.
With 1.06 crore women registered and more verifications in progress, over 80 lakh women have already received their first instalments. Challenges in the process led to some women mistakenly opting out due to a portal error and complaints against service centres for misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rana's Four-Wicket Heroics Shine in India vs. Prime Minister's XI Warm-Up Clash
Prime Minister Modi's Call to action on Cybersecurity, Smart Policing, and National Security
Prime Minister Michel Barnier Takes Bold Step with Budget Bill
Left Bloc Moves to Unseat France's Prime Minister
French lawmakers vote to oust the prime minister in the first successful vote of no confidence since 1962, reports AP.