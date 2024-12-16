Odisha Gears Up for Subhadra Yojana's Fourth Phase

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, announced on Monday that the fourth phase of Subhadra Yojana fund distribution will commence post-verification of documents from pending applicants.

Initially set for December 25, the fourth phase disbursement of Rs 5,000 to eligible beneficiaries has been delayed, pending field-level document verification. This women-centric initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 as per the BJP's manifesto pledge, aiming to provide Rs 50,000 to each woman between ages 21 and 60 over a five-year period, from 2024 to 2029.

With 1.06 crore women registered and more verifications in progress, over 80 lakh women have already received their first instalments. Challenges in the process led to some women mistakenly opting out due to a portal error and complaints against service centres for misconduct.

