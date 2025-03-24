Constitutional Court Reinstates South Korean Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

In a pivotal decision, South Korea's Constitutional Court on Monday overturned the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as the acting head of the government. This action comes amid ongoing political turbulence following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, which stemmed from his martial law decree in December.

Prime Minister Han's reinstatement by the court highlights the intense political strife that has gripped South Korea. The impeachment of both the President and the Prime Minister had suspended the country's leadership, leading to concerns about its diplomatic and economic stability.

With the court yet to rule on Yoon's impeachment, the political climate remains charged. Yoon, facing charges of rebellion, has divided public opinion and sparked large-scale demonstrations both supporting and opposing him. The ongoing political saga continues to unfold as the nation watches for the Constitutional Court's next move.

