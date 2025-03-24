Left Menu

Constitutional Court Reinstates South Korean Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea's Constitutional Court reversed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as acting leader. The decision follows the controversial impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The court's decision has fueled domestic division and impacted the nation's diplomatic and economic standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-03-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 07:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a pivotal decision, South Korea's Constitutional Court on Monday overturned the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as the acting head of the government. This action comes amid ongoing political turbulence following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, which stemmed from his martial law decree in December.

Prime Minister Han's reinstatement by the court highlights the intense political strife that has gripped South Korea. The impeachment of both the President and the Prime Minister had suspended the country's leadership, leading to concerns about its diplomatic and economic stability.

With the court yet to rule on Yoon's impeachment, the political climate remains charged. Yoon, facing charges of rebellion, has divided public opinion and sparked large-scale demonstrations both supporting and opposing him. The ongoing political saga continues to unfold as the nation watches for the Constitutional Court's next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

