Customs Foil Smuggling Attempt: Man Arrested in Kochi
Aamil Azad Athrappil was arrested at Kochi's CIAL for attempting to smuggle dried hybrid ganja worth Rs 4.24 crore from Bangkok. He was offered Rs 1 lakh by a gang for the illegal act and is now in judicial custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant bust, Customs officials in Kochi have apprehended a man for attempting to smuggle dried hybrid ganja through the international airport.
The accused, Aamil Azad Athrappil, was intercepted after arriving on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok with 14,120 grams of the illegal substance.
Initial investigations reveal that Athrappil was part of a larger smuggling operation, having accepted Rs 1 lakh to transport the contraband. He remains in judicial custody as authorities further probe the network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arrest in Mizoram: Six Rifles Seized
Will businessmen, women of Delhi feel safe after attack on me and arrest of my MLA: Kejriwal to Centre.
Protest Turmoil: PTI Workers' Arrests and Court Decisions
Bank Scam Shocker: Relationship Manager Arrested in Odisha
Suspended Constable Among Four Arrested for Robbery in Uttar Pradesh