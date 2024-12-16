Customs Foil Smuggling Attempt: Man Arrested in Kochi

In a significant bust, Customs officials in Kochi have apprehended a man for attempting to smuggle dried hybrid ganja through the international airport.

The accused, Aamil Azad Athrappil, was intercepted after arriving on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok with 14,120 grams of the illegal substance.

Initial investigations reveal that Athrappil was part of a larger smuggling operation, having accepted Rs 1 lakh to transport the contraband. He remains in judicial custody as authorities further probe the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)