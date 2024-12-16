Left Menu

Customs Foil Smuggling Attempt: Man Arrested in Kochi

Aamil Azad Athrappil was arrested at Kochi's CIAL for attempting to smuggle dried hybrid ganja worth Rs 4.24 crore from Bangkok. He was offered Rs 1 lakh by a gang for the illegal act and is now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:02 IST
smuggling
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, Customs officials in Kochi have apprehended a man for attempting to smuggle dried hybrid ganja through the international airport.

The accused, Aamil Azad Athrappil, was intercepted after arriving on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok with 14,120 grams of the illegal substance.

Initial investigations reveal that Athrappil was part of a larger smuggling operation, having accepted Rs 1 lakh to transport the contraband. He remains in judicial custody as authorities further probe the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

