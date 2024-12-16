Horrors of War: Rape and Slave Revolt in South Kordofan

In a damning report, Human Rights Watch exposed heinous acts of violence against women in Sudan's South Kordofan, implicating the notorious Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The New York-based organization reported that women and girls, some as young as seven, have been raped and enslaved by RSF fighters and their allies.

The report detailed the ordeals of 79 rape victims, including a survivor held with 50 others and subjected to months of repeated violence. Nuba women in the region have been specifically targeted, with attacks amounting to war crimes, as corroborated by survivors' testimonies describing gang rapes and enslavement.

Accusations against the RSF have grown since their assaults on towns like Habila, with survivors recounting ethnic slurs and horrifying abuses. Despite previous denials of systematic abuses, the RSF's actions are under increased scrutiny, while Sudan's army faces allegations of war crimes including indiscriminate airstrikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)