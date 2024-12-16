Punjab Government Cracks Down on Police Misconduct Amid Interview Controversy

The Punjab government announced to the Punjab and Haryana High Court its decision to dismiss a deputy superintendent of police following the controversy over an interview with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This decision highlights serious lapses in police protocol, with the government invoking Article 311(2) for the dismissal.

During the hearing, Advocate General Gurminder Singh informed the court that recommendations for dismissal have been forwarded to the Punjab Public Service Commission. An investigative report suggested the involvement of police officers in allowing the interview of Bishnoi, sparking widespread criticism and a call for accountability.

The court's attention on prison security and inmate privileges intensified, with new measures being outlined to prevent future security breaches. Improvements include the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive jails, underscoring the government's commitment to rectify administrative failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)