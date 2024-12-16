Left Menu

Ukraine Unveils Laser Weapon in Defense Arsenal

Ukraine has revealed it possesses a laser weapon capable of intercepting airborne targets over 2 kilometers high. The military's drone forces commander, Vadym Sukharevskyi, confirmed the weapon's existence, named Tryzub. The disclosure opens discussions on potential applications, resembling Britain's upcoming DragonFire system.

Ukraine has announced the existence of a domestically-produced laser weapon with the capability of shooting down airborne targets at an altitude exceeding 2 kilometers. This significant military development was confirmed by Vadym Sukharevskyi, the commander of the country's drone forces, marking his first public mention of the advanced weaponry.

The laser weapon, named Tryzub after the trident symbol on Ukraine's national coat of arms, signifies a technological leap in Ukraine's defense capabilities. Reuters has been unable to independently verify Sukharevskyi's statements about this new addition to Ukraine's military arsenal.

This revelation comes as former British Defence Minister Grant Shapps mentioned Britain's DragonFire laser, which is expected to enter service in 2027, as a potential countermeasure to Russian drones in Ukraine. The discussion reflects a broader context of military technological advancements aimed at enhancing national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

