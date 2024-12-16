North Korean Soldiers Reported in Russian Combat
North Korean troops have reportedly entered combat alongside Russian forces in Kursk, with reports of casualties. The Pentagon, through spokesman Major General Pat Ryder, confirmed the involvement and casualties but did not provide specific numbers.
North Korean soldiers are reportedly fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk, according to the Pentagon. Officials have indicated that the North Korean troops have faced casualties.
Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder confirmed the engagement of North Korean troops in combat and reported both deaths and injuries among them.
General Ryder, however, did not disclose specific figures related to the number of North Korean casualties involved in the conflict.
