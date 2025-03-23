Devastating Drone Attack on Kyiv Sparks Fires and Casualties
A Russian drone attack on Kyiv resulted in at least two deaths and multiple injuries, causing fires in high-rise buildings. The United States is attempting to mediate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, while both sides continue reporting strikes. Kyiv remains under air raid alerts as tensions persist.
A Russian drone assault on Kyiv has left at least two dead and several others injured, triggering fires in apartment buildings across the Ukrainian capital, officials reported early Sunday. Mayor Vitali Klitschko called it a 'massive enemy drone attack' via Telegram.
The overnight offensive's full extent is still being assessed as Reuters corroborated with multiple explosions consistent with air defense activity. Emergency services released images of firefighters tackling blazes, some high up in tall buildings.
A woman perished after debris ignited a fire in Dniprovskyi district, and another fatality was confirmed in Holosiivskyi district. Despite U.S. efforts to broker a peace deal and a preliminary ceasefire, hostilities continue as Kyiv faces repeated strikes. Air raid alerts persisted for over five hours, underscoring ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
