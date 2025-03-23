Left Menu

Devastating Drone Attack on Kyiv Sparks Fires and Casualties

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv resulted in at least two deaths and multiple injuries, causing fires in high-rise buildings. The United States is attempting to mediate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, while both sides continue reporting strikes. Kyiv remains under air raid alerts as tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 10:49 IST
Devastating Drone Attack on Kyiv Sparks Fires and Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian drone assault on Kyiv has left at least two dead and several others injured, triggering fires in apartment buildings across the Ukrainian capital, officials reported early Sunday. Mayor Vitali Klitschko called it a 'massive enemy drone attack' via Telegram.

The overnight offensive's full extent is still being assessed as Reuters corroborated with multiple explosions consistent with air defense activity. Emergency services released images of firefighters tackling blazes, some high up in tall buildings.

A woman perished after debris ignited a fire in Dniprovskyi district, and another fatality was confirmed in Holosiivskyi district. Despite U.S. efforts to broker a peace deal and a preliminary ceasefire, hostilities continue as Kyiv faces repeated strikes. Air raid alerts persisted for over five hours, underscoring ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025