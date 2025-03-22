Left Menu

Nationwide 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' Campaign Gears Up to Combat Obesity

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:10 IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationwide efforts to tackle obesity intensify as Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to participate in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' on March 23. This health drive, targeted at fitness and environmental sustainability, will also see the involvement of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav.

Participants will include javelin thrower Kishore Jena cycling at Mumbai's Aksa Beach, as well as the Physical Education Foundation of India in New Delhi. With activities planned across 4,200 locations, the initiative promotes environment-friendly practices as it seeks to lower air pollution levels nationwide.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports alongside the Cycling Federation of India, the campaign witnesses collaboration from diverse sectors, with cycling enthusiasts, athletes, and even Indian Army members joining. Celebrities and sports figures alike are lending their support to this transformative movement across multiple states and territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

