Pickpocket Mayhem at Fadnavis Welcome Rally: Over 30 Complain of Theft
In a surprising twist at a rally welcoming Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, over 30 attendees reported thefts of wallets and other belongings. Following the complaints, arrests were made, tying the activity to a gang from Ahilyanagar. Investigations are underway with CCTV footage aiding the search.
In an unexpected disruption at a rally for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, more than 30 individuals reported theft of wallets and other personal items. The incident unfolded ahead of the minister's swearing-in ceremony, according to official sources.
Police have registered cases against unidentified pickpockets at several local police stations after receiving 31 complaints. Officials are actively pursuing leads.
A swift police response led to the arrest of 11 individuals linked to a notorious gang from Ahilyanagar. Stolen items include cash, mobile phones, and gold chains. Efforts are ongoing with review of CCTV footage to trace more suspects.
