Pickpocket Mayhem at Fadnavis Welcome Rally: Over 30 Complain of Theft

In a surprising twist at a rally welcoming Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, over 30 attendees reported thefts of wallets and other belongings. Following the complaints, arrests were made, tying the activity to a gang from Ahilyanagar. Investigations are underway with CCTV footage aiding the search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:01 IST
In an unexpected disruption at a rally for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, more than 30 individuals reported theft of wallets and other personal items. The incident unfolded ahead of the minister's swearing-in ceremony, according to official sources.

Police have registered cases against unidentified pickpockets at several local police stations after receiving 31 complaints. Officials are actively pursuing leads.

A swift police response led to the arrest of 11 individuals linked to a notorious gang from Ahilyanagar. Stolen items include cash, mobile phones, and gold chains. Efforts are ongoing with review of CCTV footage to trace more suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

