Family Seeks Justice for Activist in West Bank Tragedy
The family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, an American human rights activist of Turkish descent who was killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, has called for a U.S. investigation into her death. Despite meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, they received no assurances of a probe from Washington.
The family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-born American human rights activist, appealed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken for a U.S. investigation into her death. Eygi, 26, was shot dead during a protest march against Jewish settlement expansion in the West Bank on September 6.
Following a meeting with Blinken, Hamid Ali, Eygi's husband, expressed disappointment over the lack of U.S. assurances for an independent probe, stating that Blinken was deferential to Israeli authorities. The State Department noted that Israel is finalizing its investigation and will share the findings with Eygi's family.
Though Israel admitted its troops shot Eygi during a violent demonstration, it claimed the act was unintentional. Despite U.S. criticism of Eygi's killing and violence against Palestinians, there has been no major shift in American policy towards Israel.
