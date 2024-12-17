Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Wisconsin School: Juvenile Gunman Kills Two

A juvenile student shot two people dead at a Wisconsin school before being found dead at the scene. The shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison left several wounded, affecting children and others. It reignites concerns over gun control and school safety in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 01:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 01:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A juvenile student killed two people at a Wisconsin school before police discovered the suspect dead at the scene, authorities reported Monday. The tragic event occurred at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, leaving six others injured, with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

Initial reports suggested five fatalities, later corrected to three, including the shooter. Emergency services responded swiftly, with police, ambulance, and fire vehicles surrounding the institution. Video footage from the scene depicted the chaotic aftermath of the shooting.

As discussions on gun control and school safety reignite, the shooting marks one of 322 school shootings in the U.S. this year. The White House confirmed President Biden was briefed, offering federal support to local Madison officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

