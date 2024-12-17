TikTok's Legal Battle Reaches the Supreme Stage

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has petitioned the Supreme Court to block a federal law that could lead to its ban in the United States unless its China-based parent company sells the app. This emergency request comes as the deadline for the law's enforcement approaches.

The case juxtaposes free speech rights against national security concerns, raising complex issues about the regulation of social media platforms. Chief Justice John Roberts will first review the appeal, likely consulting all justices before a decision is made.

The appeal follows a federal court's refusal to block the law and marks another legal step in TikTok's fight against the legislation, which could significantly affect user activity and advertising revenue in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)