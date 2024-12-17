Charges Filed in Connection with Iran-Backed Drone Strike
Two men face charges for their involvement in a January drone strike by Iran-backed militants in Jordan, resulting in the deaths of three U.S. service members. Federal prosecutors plan to announce charges related to export violations and support for Iran linked to the attack.
In a significant legal move, U.S. prosecutors have charged two individuals in connection with a drone strike executed by Iran-backed militants near Jordan's Syrian border in January. The incident tragically claimed the lives of three U.S. service members and injured around 40 others.
The charges were announced on Monday, with federal prosecutors in Boston stating they would provide full details at a scheduled press conference. The individuals include an Iranian national and a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen.
Authorities revealed that the charges are centered on export violations and supplying material support to Iran, which facilitated the drone strike. This case underscores the ongoing complexities and international tensions surrounding such acts of aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
