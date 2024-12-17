Charges Filed in Connection with Iran-Backed Drone Strike

In a significant legal move, U.S. prosecutors have charged two individuals in connection with a drone strike executed by Iran-backed militants near Jordan's Syrian border in January. The incident tragically claimed the lives of three U.S. service members and injured around 40 others.

The charges were announced on Monday, with federal prosecutors in Boston stating they would provide full details at a scheduled press conference. The individuals include an Iranian national and a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen.

Authorities revealed that the charges are centered on export violations and supplying material support to Iran, which facilitated the drone strike. This case underscores the ongoing complexities and international tensions surrounding such acts of aggression.

