Tragedy Strikes Wisconsin School in Latest U.S. Shooting

A student and a teacher were tragically killed in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin. Authorities confirmed the shooter, another student, was found dead at the scene.

Police reported that six others sustained injuries, with two in critical condition. The shooter used a handgun, yet their identity remains undisclosed.

This incident fuels the ongoing debate on gun control, as it adds to the alarming number of 322 school shootings in the U.S. this year, sparking community outcry and political attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)