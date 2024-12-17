Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Investigations into Martial Law Attempt

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and key officials face criminal investigations for an attempted martial law imposition. This follows charges including insurrection and abuse of power. Raids and bans underscore heightened scrutiny, with a special investigation bureau now on the case—paralleling past political scandals.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol finds himself at the center of controversy, as criminal investigations unfold following his alleged attempt to impose martial law. Alongside him, several cabinet ministers, military commanders, and police officials are under scrutiny.

Prosecutors, police, and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have initiated probes aimed at charging Yoon and these officials with insurrection and abuse of power. Former ministers Kim Yong-hyun and Lee Sang-min, along with several high-ranking military and police officers, are also under investigation.

In a move echoing past political scandals, a special investigation bureau, along with a significant number of prosecutors and investigators, has been formed. Meanwhile, growing concerns over potential rivalry among probing agencies highlight the complexity and gravity of the situation.

