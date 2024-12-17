Congo's Legal Battle: Apple and the Conflict Mineral Controversy

The Democratic Republic of Congo has launched a series of criminal complaints against subsidiaries of Apple in France and Belgium, implicating the tech giant in the use of conflict minerals within its supply chain. The Congolese government alleges these actions contribute to ongoing atrocities in Congo.

The accusations focus on the use of tin, tantalum, and tungsten, often sourced from mines controlled by armed groups in eastern Congo. While Apple insists its supply chains are clean and audited, Congo's legal team claims the company is complicit in crimes against humanity due to the laundering of minerals.

Belgium and France were specifically chosen for their firm stance on corporate accountability. Both countries will now decide whether to pursue further investigations and potentially bring charges against Apple as the Congolese case seeks to put international scrutiny on the tech industry's supply practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)