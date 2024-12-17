Left Menu

Explosion on Ryazansky Prospekt Claims Lives Amid Investigation

An explosion on Moscow's Ryazansky Prospekt resulted in two casualties, believed to be military personnel, according to Russian news reports. The incident prompted a criminal investigation. Emergency and forensic teams are at the site to gather evidence. The reports, however, have not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:35 IST
An explosion on Moscow's Ryazansky Prospekt has tragically claimed the lives of two individuals, with reports identifying them as military personnel. This was reported by Russia's TASS state news agency on Tuesday, which cited emergency services as its source. The incident has sparked a criminal investigation, as confirmed by RIA state news agency.

Baza, a Telegram channel with close ties to Russia's security services, mirrored this account of the military affiliation of the deceased. However, these reports currently lack independent verification by Reuters, adding to the unfolding complexity of the situation.

The area is under close scrutiny, with investigators and forensic experts collaborating with emergency service operatives to piece together the circumstances surrounding this somber event, according to TASS.

