An explosion on Moscow's Ryazansky Prospekt has tragically claimed the lives of two individuals, with reports identifying them as military personnel. This was reported by Russia's TASS state news agency on Tuesday, which cited emergency services as its source. The incident has sparked a criminal investigation, as confirmed by RIA state news agency.

Baza, a Telegram channel with close ties to Russia's security services, mirrored this account of the military affiliation of the deceased. However, these reports currently lack independent verification by Reuters, adding to the unfolding complexity of the situation.

The area is under close scrutiny, with investigators and forensic experts collaborating with emergency service operatives to piece together the circumstances surrounding this somber event, according to TASS.

(With inputs from agencies.)