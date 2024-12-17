Left Menu

NIA Court Denies Bail for Distant Family Event

A special NIA court has denied interim bail to activist Rona Wilson, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist case, to attend his niece's wedding. The court deemed the relation 'distant' and his presence unnecessary. Wilson remains in judicial custody at Taloja jail.

A special NIA court has refused interim bail for activist Rona Wilson, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to attend his niece's wedding as the court deemed the relation too distant to necessitate his presence.

Wilson was apprehended in June 2018 after Pune police raided his home in Delhi, before the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He remains in judicial custody at Taloja jail, Maharashtra.

Last week, the court granted interim bail to another accused, Sagar Gorkhe, to sit for a law exam. Wilson, along with 14 others, faced charges for allegedly inciting violence through speeches at the 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave, which purportedly had Maoist backing, leading to the Koregaon Bhima incident.

