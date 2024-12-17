Israel's Security Promise In Gaza: Katz's Firm Stand

On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Israel's intention to assume full security control over the Gaza Strip. The commitment is predicated on a future defeat of Hamas, the Islamist group currently governing the area.

Katz, speaking with firm conviction, highlighted that the post-conflict arrangement would allow Israeli forces unrestricted freedom to operate within the enclave. This move is seen as part of broader Israeli strategic objectives in the region.

This announcement comes amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas, which have resulted in numerous clashes in recent years. Israel's renewed focus on security control underscores its long-standing security concerns in its border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)