Left Menu

Israel's Security Promise In Gaza: Katz's Firm Stand

The Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, asserted on Tuesday that Israel plans to exercise complete security control over the Gaza Strip following the defeat of Hamas. Katz emphasized that this would entail unrestricted freedom of military action within the enclave as part of Israel's strategic objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:51 IST
Israel's Security Promise In Gaza: Katz's Firm Stand
Katz

On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Israel's intention to assume full security control over the Gaza Strip. The commitment is predicated on a future defeat of Hamas, the Islamist group currently governing the area.

Katz, speaking with firm conviction, highlighted that the post-conflict arrangement would allow Israeli forces unrestricted freedom to operate within the enclave. This move is seen as part of broader Israeli strategic objectives in the region.

This announcement comes amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas, which have resulted in numerous clashes in recent years. Israel's renewed focus on security control underscores its long-standing security concerns in its border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024