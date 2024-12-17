BJD Leaders Rally Against Defection Allegations Amid 'One Nation, One Election' Debate

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will determine its stance on the simultaneous election bills after scrutinizing the proposed legislation awaiting discussion in the Lok Sabha, according to party leader Sasmit Patra.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, or 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aiming to synchronize polls in union territories like Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, and Delhi.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik is closely monitoring developments. Addressing media queries about their position on the bills, Patra reiterated the party's allegiance to Patnaik and negated recent defection allegations, affirming the unity of all seven Rajya Sabha MPs amid social media rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)