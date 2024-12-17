Major Drug Bust: Foreign National Arrested in Bengaluru

A foreign national was apprehended in Bengaluru for allegedly running a large-scale drug racket, resulting in the confiscation of 12 kg of MDMA crystals worth an estimated Rs 24 crore, police reported on Tuesday.

This incident marks the largest drug seizure executed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police in the state, authorities confirmed.

Based on specific intelligence, officers conducted a raid in the TC Palya area, falling under the jurisdiction of K R Pura police station, which led to the arrest of the suspect who was found selling the banned substance.

(With inputs from agencies.)