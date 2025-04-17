In a dramatic move heightening tensions between Moscow and Washington, a U.S.-owned company, Glavprodukt, has been seized by the Kremlin to potentially supply the Russian military with food, according to documents obtained by Reuters. The company, expropriated in October, marks the first American-owned asset taken under state control in Russia, complicating the tenuous negotiations between the U.S. and Russia amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the treatment of Glavprodukt will play a crucial role in discussions aimed at resetting U.S.-Russia relations. The Russian federal property management agency Rosimushchestvo now controls Glavprodukt, which was formerly owned by Leonid Smirnov, a Los Angeles-based businessman. Despite allegations of financial misconduct against Smirnov, he contests the legality of the seizure as a "Russian-style corporate raid."

The expropriation highlights broader political and economic ramifications, as over a dozen European companies have faced similar asset seizures. Russia's industry, trade ministry, and Rosimushchestvo have been reticent about Glavprodukt's future under its new management. Details surrounding the involvement of food producer Druzhba Narodov, a significant supplier to Russia's national guard, further complicate the situation as ownership details remain shrouded in secrecy.

