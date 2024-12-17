Grenade Terror Shocks Uripok Community
Unidentified individuals placed a hand grenade near the home of a primary school teacher, Khomdram Pramod, in Uripok Khaidem Leikai. The grenade was discovered by family members, and police promptly responded. This incident has sparked a local protest to denounce the act of violence.
- Country:
- India
Tension gripped the Uripok Khaidem Leikai area when an unexploded hand grenade was discovered near a residential property. The device was found by family members early Tuesday near the home of Khomdram Pramod, a primary school teacher, police reported.
Authorities quickly arrived at the scene to secure the area and launch an investigation into the alarming incident. The discovery has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting immediate action from law enforcement.
In response to the intimidation tactic, residents organized a protest rally, expressing their dismay and demanding accountability. The investigation continues as residents await answers and seek assurances of safety in their neighborhood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hand grenade
- Uripok
- Imphal West
- police
- miscreants
- protest
- violence
- Khondram Pramod
- community
- security
ALSO READ
Parliament Resumes: Key Bills and Discussions on the Table Amid Protests
Parliament in Turmoil: Urgent Motions Filed Amid Manipur Violence and Adani Scandal
Tensions Rise as Police Block Congress Visit to Violence-Hit Sambhal
Rising Tensions in Tbilisi: Protests Against EU Talks Suspension
Canadian-Bangladeshi Hindus Protest in Solidarity with ISKCON Bangladesh