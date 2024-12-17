Grenade Terror Shocks Uripok Community

Tension gripped the Uripok Khaidem Leikai area when an unexploded hand grenade was discovered near a residential property. The device was found by family members early Tuesday near the home of Khomdram Pramod, a primary school teacher, police reported.

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene to secure the area and launch an investigation into the alarming incident. The discovery has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting immediate action from law enforcement.

In response to the intimidation tactic, residents organized a protest rally, expressing their dismay and demanding accountability. The investigation continues as residents await answers and seek assurances of safety in their neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)