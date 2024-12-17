Left Menu

Grenade Terror Shocks Uripok Community

Unidentified individuals placed a hand grenade near the home of a primary school teacher, Khomdram Pramod, in Uripok Khaidem Leikai. The grenade was discovered by family members, and police promptly responded. This incident has sparked a local protest to denounce the act of violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tension gripped the Uripok Khaidem Leikai area when an unexploded hand grenade was discovered near a residential property. The device was found by family members early Tuesday near the home of Khomdram Pramod, a primary school teacher, police reported.

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene to secure the area and launch an investigation into the alarming incident. The discovery has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting immediate action from law enforcement.

In response to the intimidation tactic, residents organized a protest rally, expressing their dismay and demanding accountability. The investigation continues as residents await answers and seek assurances of safety in their neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

