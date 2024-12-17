Constitutional Clash: Opposition Accuses BJP of Rights Suspension in Manipur
TMC and CPI(M) opposition members accused the BJP of suspending constitutional rights in Manipur and criticized BJP MPs for not addressing the issue during a parliamentary debate. Sushmita Dev urged Northeast MPs to resign, alleging the government's discriminatory policies and impact on democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition leaders from TMC and CPI(M) accused the ruling BJP of suspending constitutional rights in Manipur, during a parliamentary debate on India's Constitution.
Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev urged MPs from the Northeast to resign, citing curtailed constitutional rights and accusing the government of fostering inequality and discriminatory policies.
Fellow opposition member John Brittas labeled the situation as an ''undeclared Emergency'' and criticized policies like 'One Nation One Election' and tax burdens on the middle class, demanding accountability through a probe involving prominent businessman George Soros.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Development Focus: Shivakumar Takes on Opposition Criticism
Empowering Africa: Policies to Reduce Poverty and Bridge Inequality Gaps
Top General Reviews Strategic Border Roads in Northeast India
Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav: Celebrating Northeast India's Cultural Legacy
World Bank Study Calls for Reforms to Tackle Inequality and Unlock Inclusive Growth in Africa