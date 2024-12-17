Left Menu

Constitutional Clash: Opposition Accuses BJP of Rights Suspension in Manipur

TMC and CPI(M) opposition members accused the BJP of suspending constitutional rights in Manipur and criticized BJP MPs for not addressing the issue during a parliamentary debate. Sushmita Dev urged Northeast MPs to resign, alleging the government's discriminatory policies and impact on democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:53 IST
Opposition leaders from TMC and CPI(M) accused the ruling BJP of suspending constitutional rights in Manipur, during a parliamentary debate on India's Constitution.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev urged MPs from the Northeast to resign, citing curtailed constitutional rights and accusing the government of fostering inequality and discriminatory policies.

Fellow opposition member John Brittas labeled the situation as an ''undeclared Emergency'' and criticized policies like 'One Nation One Election' and tax burdens on the middle class, demanding accountability through a probe involving prominent businessman George Soros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

