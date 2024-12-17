Constitutional Clash: Opposition Accuses BJP of Rights Suspension in Manipur

Opposition leaders from TMC and CPI(M) accused the ruling BJP of suspending constitutional rights in Manipur, during a parliamentary debate on India's Constitution.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev urged MPs from the Northeast to resign, citing curtailed constitutional rights and accusing the government of fostering inequality and discriminatory policies.

Fellow opposition member John Brittas labeled the situation as an ''undeclared Emergency'' and criticized policies like 'One Nation One Election' and tax burdens on the middle class, demanding accountability through a probe involving prominent businessman George Soros.

(With inputs from agencies.)