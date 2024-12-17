Congress Under Siege: House Arrests Grip Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified security measures in anticipation of the Congress party's plans to 'siege' the state assembly. Congress leaders accused the police of placing them under 'house arrest' ahead of the protest.

In Amethi, district Congress chief Pradeep Singhal claimed that he, along with over 100 party leaders and officials, were confined to their homes. Singhal denounced the police action as undemocratic.

The actions come after an official notice warned of legal consequences for party disruptions. Congress leaders plan to protest for justice on issues like unemployment, rising prices, and government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)