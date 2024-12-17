Left Menu

Major Motorbike Theft Gang Busted in Jharkhand

Police in Jharkhand dismantled a motorbike theft gang, arresting four members and recovering 70 stolen motorcycles. The arrests and recoveries occurred in Saraikela Kharsawan district. The gang operated across multiple districts, selling bikes to villagers with false promises of documents. Further arrests and recoveries are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Jharkhand have successfully dismantled an inter-district motorbike theft gang, arresting four members and recovering a staggering 70 stolen motorcycles.

The operation took place in Saraikela Kharsawan district, marking one of the most significant recoveries in recent years, according to senior police officer Mukesh Kumar Lunayat. During a press briefing, Lunayat revealed how a confidential tip-off led to a raid and the subsequent arrest of ring leaders Shankar Manjhi, Bhushan Machhua, and their collaborators Shiv Munda and Mangal Munda.

Under interrogation, the thieves confessed to stealing over 100 motorcycles from various districts. The gang sold stolen vehicles to unsuspecting villagers by promising legitimate documentation later. Police are continuing their search for other accomplices and more stolen motorcycles, urging the public not to buy illegally acquired vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

