Congress Calls Simultaneous Polls Bill 'Anti-Constitutional'
The Congress opposes a bill for simultaneous polls, arguing it violates federalism and requires more support to amend the Constitution. The bill was introduced despite opposition from various parties, showing a lack of two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional change.
The Congress on Tuesday declared the newly proposed bill on simultaneous polls to be 'anti-constitutional' and a threat to federalism. They further highlighted that the BJP lacks the requisite two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha to effectuate a constitutional amendment, as showcased during the vote.
This assertion followed the introduction of two bills crafted to establish mechanisms for synchronized elections, which were tabled in the Lower House amidst fiery debates. Opposition parties labelled these legislative drafts as assaults on the country's federal structure, a notion strongly denied by the ruling government.
Prominent Congress figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor, voiced stern opposition to the bills. They cited the disruption of state government tenures due to central government timelines as a fundamental flaw and underscored contradictions within India's parliamentary system that negate uniform election cycles.
