Congress Calls Simultaneous Polls Bill 'Anti-Constitutional'

The Congress on Tuesday declared the newly proposed bill on simultaneous polls to be 'anti-constitutional' and a threat to federalism. They further highlighted that the BJP lacks the requisite two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha to effectuate a constitutional amendment, as showcased during the vote.

This assertion followed the introduction of two bills crafted to establish mechanisms for synchronized elections, which were tabled in the Lower House amidst fiery debates. Opposition parties labelled these legislative drafts as assaults on the country's federal structure, a notion strongly denied by the ruling government.

Prominent Congress figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor, voiced stern opposition to the bills. They cited the disruption of state government tenures due to central government timelines as a fundamental flaw and underscored contradictions within India's parliamentary system that negate uniform election cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)