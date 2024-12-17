Unlawful Surveillance of Journalists in Northern Ireland Exposed

Northern Ireland's police force was found to have unlawfully placed two investigative journalists under surveillance, according to a ruling by a London tribunal on Tuesday. The journalists, Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey, had taken legal action against the Police Service of Northern Ireland following raids on their homes and offices.

The case revolves around their 2017 documentary 'No Stone Unturned', which implicated police in the infamous Loughinisland massacre where six Catholic soccer fans were killed during a 1994 World Cup viewing. The journalists were arrested in 2018 under suspicions of material theft but alleged covert police surveillance linked to their filmmaking.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal's decision stated that the police chief constable failed to consider public interest in protecting journalistic sources before sanctioning surveillance. The ruling led to both journalists being awarded 4,000 pounds each in damages and was hailed as a critical victory for press freedom.

