Left Menu

Unlawful Surveillance of Journalists in Northern Ireland Exposed

A London tribunal ruled that Northern Ireland's police unlawfully surveilled journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey to uncover their source for a documentary. The film 'No Stone Unturned' alleged police involvement in the 1994 Loughinisland massacre. Both journalists were awarded damages, highlighting a victory for press freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:47 IST
Unlawful Surveillance of Journalists in Northern Ireland Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Northern Ireland's police force was found to have unlawfully placed two investigative journalists under surveillance, according to a ruling by a London tribunal on Tuesday. The journalists, Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey, had taken legal action against the Police Service of Northern Ireland following raids on their homes and offices.

The case revolves around their 2017 documentary 'No Stone Unturned', which implicated police in the infamous Loughinisland massacre where six Catholic soccer fans were killed during a 1994 World Cup viewing. The journalists were arrested in 2018 under suspicions of material theft but alleged covert police surveillance linked to their filmmaking.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal's decision stated that the police chief constable failed to consider public interest in protecting journalistic sources before sanctioning surveillance. The ruling led to both journalists being awarded 4,000 pounds each in damages and was hailed as a critical victory for press freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024