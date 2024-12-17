Left Menu

High-Profile Assassination: Ukraine Strikes in Moscow

A top Russian general, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, was assassinated by Ukraine's SBU in Moscow. Accused of chemical weapons use, Kirillov was killed by a bomb hidden in an electric scooter. This high-profile assassination is likely to escalate tensions and incite revenge from Moscow.

In an audacious operation, Ukraine's SBU intelligence service has claimed responsibility for the assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a top Russian figure accused of deploying chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces. Kirillov was killed in Moscow by a bomb concealed within an electric scooter.

The explosive attack on Russian soil marks one of the most high-profile targeted killings executed by Ukraine amid ongoing tensions. Video footage, although unverified, shows the fatal moment Kirillov and his aide were caught in the explosion, as they left an apartment building.

This assassination has drawn immediate vows of retaliation from Moscow, amplifying an already tense geopolitical standoff. Former president Dmitry Medvedev has signalled potential revenge on Ukraine's military leadership, while Ukraine maintains the legitimacy of its actions against adversaries accused of war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

