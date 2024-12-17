In a significant escalation, Moscow has increased its offensives in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Kursk district, as confirmed by Ukraine's top military official, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Tuesday.

According to Syrskyi, Russian forces have been launching concentrated attacks in the Kursk region for three continuous days, utilizing North Korean troops extensively, who, as reported, are suffering substantial casualties.

This development marks a critical phase in the ongoing conflict, with strategic implications for both parties involved, as international attention remains sharply focused on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)