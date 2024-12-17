Left Menu

Escalation of Conflict in Kursk Region

Moscow has ramped up offensives in the Ukrainian-held Kursk region. Ukraine’s military leader, Oleksandr Syrskyi, highlighted the intense assaults happening over three consecutive days. Russia is reportedly leveraging North Korean troops, who have been incurring heavy losses during these operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation, Moscow has increased its offensives in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Kursk district, as confirmed by Ukraine's top military official, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Tuesday.

According to Syrskyi, Russian forces have been launching concentrated attacks in the Kursk region for three continuous days, utilizing North Korean troops extensively, who, as reported, are suffering substantial casualties.

This development marks a critical phase in the ongoing conflict, with strategic implications for both parties involved, as international attention remains sharply focused on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

