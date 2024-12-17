Kerala Forest Act Revisions: Authority vs. Community

The Congress-led UDF opposition has voiced strong disapproval over the Kerala government's proposed amendments to the Kerala Forest Act. According to them, these changes could excessively empower government officials while negatively affecting farmers and tribal communities living near forest areas.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan claims the amendments do not address the growing problem of wild animal attacks. Instead, they introduce more complications for the residents near forest territories. The proposals dramatically raise fines by up to ten-fold and allow forest officers to arrest or detain individuals without a warrant.

Satheesan asserts that the state government is overlooking the potential adverse impacts of these new laws, specifically on privacy rights. He emphasizes the opposition's support for forest conservation but rejects attempts to further convert populated areas into forests in Kerala, which already boasts 29 percent forest cover. These remarks followed a fatal turtle attack near Kuttampuzha.

