Left Menu

Kerala Forest Act Revisions: Authority vs. Community

The Congress-led UDF opposition criticized the proposed Kerala Forest Act amendments, arguing they grant excessive power to officials, adversely impacting farmers and tribal communities. Leader V D Satheesan highlighted concerns over enhanced fines and unrestrained authority, opposing laws potentially endangering nearby residents while supporting conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:30 IST
Kerala Forest Act Revisions: Authority vs. Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led UDF opposition has voiced strong disapproval over the Kerala government's proposed amendments to the Kerala Forest Act. According to them, these changes could excessively empower government officials while negatively affecting farmers and tribal communities living near forest areas.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan claims the amendments do not address the growing problem of wild animal attacks. Instead, they introduce more complications for the residents near forest territories. The proposals dramatically raise fines by up to ten-fold and allow forest officers to arrest or detain individuals without a warrant.

Satheesan asserts that the state government is overlooking the potential adverse impacts of these new laws, specifically on privacy rights. He emphasizes the opposition's support for forest conservation but rejects attempts to further convert populated areas into forests in Kerala, which already boasts 29 percent forest cover. These remarks followed a fatal turtle attack near Kuttampuzha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024