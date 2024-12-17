Shocking Case of Abuse: Justice Served for Young Victim

A harrowing case of child abuse has concluded with life sentences for Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool, the father and stepmother of a 10-year-old girl named Sara, who was found dead in their UK home.

The couple, alongside Sara's uncle Faisal Malik, had fled to Pakistan after her death. Malik received a 16-year sentence for his involvement.

The Central Criminal Court trial unveiled egregious abuse, with authorities now facing questioning over their lack of intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)