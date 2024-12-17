Left Menu

Shocking Case of Abuse: Justice Served for Young Victim

Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Sharif's daughter, Sara. The trial revealed a history of severe abuse leading to her death. Her uncle Faisal Malik was also sentenced for enabling the crime. Authorities face scrutiny over intervention failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:46 IST
Sara
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A harrowing case of child abuse has concluded with life sentences for Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool, the father and stepmother of a 10-year-old girl named Sara, who was found dead in their UK home.

The couple, alongside Sara's uncle Faisal Malik, had fled to Pakistan after her death. Malik received a 16-year sentence for his involvement.

The Central Criminal Court trial unveiled egregious abuse, with authorities now facing questioning over their lack of intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

