Mumbai Court Extends Custody in NCP Leader Murder Case

A special court in Mumbai has remanded five individuals in police custody till December 20 in connection with the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The police are investigating the involvement of an absconding accused and the origins of the weapons used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai's special court, on Tuesday, extended the police custody of five individuals related to the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The police emphasized the necessity to interrogate the accused regarding an absconding accomplice and the weapons utilized in the crime.

The accused include Pravin Lonkar, brother of escaped suspect Shubman Lonkar, and Bhagwat Singh, Akshdeep Singh, Salman Vohra, and Sumit Wagh. They were initially held in judicial custody when the police requested their remand.

Defense attorney Siddharth Agarwal contested the move, arguing no new grounds existed to justify further custody. Despite his pursuit of preventing confessional statements under MCOCA, the court sided with law enforcement's request for custodial interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

