Court Wraps Up Twitter Suspension Saga for Advocate

The Delhi High Court has concluded proceedings on senior advocate Sanjay Hegde's challenge against the suspension of his 'X' account, dating back to 2019. The court mandated that any further action by the platform must align with statutory regulations.

In a ruling on December 11, Justice Tara V Ganju acknowledged that Hegde's account, on 'X' (formerly Twitter), had been restored. The introduction of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, played a crucial role in this decision.

Previously, Hegde's account faced permanent suspension over contentious retweets. Although recently reinstated, concerns lingered over potential future suspensions, even as the same contentious imagery remains on his profile. The court confirmed that actions by the platform must adhere strictly to existing IT rules and applicable laws.

