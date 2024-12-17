Left Menu

Escalation in Eastern Ukraine: Moscow's Intensified Assaults Against Ukrainian Forces

Moscow has intensified assaults on Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk and eastern Donetsk regions. Ukrainian troops face growing pressure, as new developments suggest increased Russian activity, aided by North Korean personnel. An extended frontline challenges Ukraine, as U.S. President-elect Trump's remarks hint at potential diplomatic resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moscow has ramped up its assault on Ukrainian forces striving to hold a critical enclave in the Kursk region, while also applying mounting pressure in the eastern Donetsk region, according to Ukraine's top army commander on Tuesday.

As the conflict nears its third year, front-line Ukrainian troops face fatigue and are outnumbered. General Oleksandr Syrskyi noted Russia's intensified attacks, now actively involving North Korean troops who are suffering significant losses.

The Ukrainian military reports that combat clashes in the Kursk direction have surged to 68 in the last day, up from around 40. Russia's advances in strategic cities within the Donetsk region are at their fastest pace this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

