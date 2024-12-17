Simultaneous Polls: A Pathway to Streamlined Governance
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini supports simultaneous elections to save resources. He criticized opposition parties for exploiting farmer issues while highlighting Haryana's efforts in agricultural support. Saini praises Prime Minister Modi's initiative for simultaneous polls, aligning it with India's development goals.
In a significant assertion, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the potential benefits of holding simultaneous elections, citing savings in both time and financial resources. Speaking in Pinjore, Saini endorsed two bills introduced in Lok Sabha, which propose a framework for synchronizing elections nationwide.
He commended the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for approving a constitutional amendment aimed at implementing this vision. According to Saini, such a move aligns with the prime minister's aspiration to transform India into a developed nation by the year 2047.
Saini also took a firm stance against the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of playing politics under the guise of farmer advocacy. He spotlighted Haryana's initiatives like the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana and subsidies on agricultural equipment, contrasting them with the opposition's lack of concrete action during their tenure.
