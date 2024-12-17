Left Menu

Justice for Terminally Ill Inmates: High Court's Directive to Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court has instructed the Maharashtra government to enforce a 2010 advisory advocating medical bail or house arrest for terminally ill prisoners. This directive followed a visit to Yerwada jail, highlighting neglected conditions. The court aims to prevent future neglect following a case where an inmate died without receiving recommended medical care.

Justice for Terminally Ill Inmates: High Court's Directive to Maharashtra
The Bombay High Court has urged the Maharashtra administration to adhere to a 2010 advisory on handling terminally ill prisoners, which includes provisions for medical bail and house arrest.

During a recent visit to Yerwada Central Prison in Pune, the court's division bench, comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan, interacted with inmates and reviewed their conditions, with a special focus on female prisoners.

This initiative stems from a petition concerning the death of Kanchan Nanaware, who passed away while awaiting medical bail. The court seeks to prevent such incidents by ensuring the advisory's full implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

