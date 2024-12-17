Justice for Terminally Ill Inmates: High Court's Directive to Maharashtra
The Bombay High Court has instructed the Maharashtra government to enforce a 2010 advisory advocating medical bail or house arrest for terminally ill prisoners. This directive followed a visit to Yerwada jail, highlighting neglected conditions. The court aims to prevent future neglect following a case where an inmate died without receiving recommended medical care.
The Bombay High Court has urged the Maharashtra administration to adhere to a 2010 advisory on handling terminally ill prisoners, which includes provisions for medical bail and house arrest.
During a recent visit to Yerwada Central Prison in Pune, the court's division bench, comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan, interacted with inmates and reviewed their conditions, with a special focus on female prisoners.
This initiative stems from a petition concerning the death of Kanchan Nanaware, who passed away while awaiting medical bail. The court seeks to prevent such incidents by ensuring the advisory's full implementation.
