Justice for Terminally Ill Inmates: High Court's Directive to Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court has urged the Maharashtra administration to adhere to a 2010 advisory on handling terminally ill prisoners, which includes provisions for medical bail and house arrest.

During a recent visit to Yerwada Central Prison in Pune, the court's division bench, comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan, interacted with inmates and reviewed their conditions, with a special focus on female prisoners.

This initiative stems from a petition concerning the death of Kanchan Nanaware, who passed away while awaiting medical bail. The court seeks to prevent such incidents by ensuring the advisory's full implementation.

