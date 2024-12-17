High-Profile IAS Shuffle Amid Bribery Probe

The Odisha government has announced significant administrative reshuffles following a high-profile bribery investigation. Senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi has been appointed as an officer on special duty in the General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

Sethi, previously serving as the principal secretary in multiple welfare departments, is currently under a CBI probe after being summoned in connection to a bribery case. The case pertains to upgrading school projects valued at Rs 37 crore in Boudh and Nayagarh districts.

In a related move, IAS officer Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra has been given key positions in welfare departments, while Manoj Kumar Sahoo has been appointed as special secretary to the chief minister. The investigation continues as more figures are questioned.

