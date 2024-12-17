Left Menu

High-Profile IAS Shuffle Amid Bribery Probe

The Odisha government has appointed Bishnupada Sethi as officer on special duty amid a CBI probe involving him in a bribery case. Simultaneously, Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra and Manoj Kumar Sahoo have been assigned new roles. The investigation concerns school upgradation projects worth Rs 37 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced significant administrative reshuffles following a high-profile bribery investigation. Senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi has been appointed as an officer on special duty in the General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

Sethi, previously serving as the principal secretary in multiple welfare departments, is currently under a CBI probe after being summoned in connection to a bribery case. The case pertains to upgrading school projects valued at Rs 37 crore in Boudh and Nayagarh districts.

In a related move, IAS officer Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra has been given key positions in welfare departments, while Manoj Kumar Sahoo has been appointed as special secretary to the chief minister. The investigation continues as more figures are questioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

