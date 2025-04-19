Political Firestorm: BJP's Khandelwal Slams TMC's Banerjee Over 'Double Standards'

In a sharp rebuke, BJP Parliamentarian Praveen Khandelwal has taken aim at Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, accusing him of hypocrisy following his remarks against BJP leader Jagdambika Pal. Banerjee had criticized Pal as 'undemocratic', yet Khandelwal pointed out Banerjee's silence on contentious issues in West Bengal, labeling it as 'double standards'.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal underscored the role and responsibilities of MPs, emphasizing that they should maintain the dignity and decorum befitting their parliamentary roles. The Waqf Bill, he noted, was legally passed in parliament, and members should refrain from derogatory language.

The controversy stems from Banerjee's demands for Pal's resignation over the Waqf Amendment Act, suggesting the legislation would be deemed unconstitutional. In response, Pal affirmed his readiness to step down if the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report was found lacking constitutional validity.

(With inputs from agencies.)