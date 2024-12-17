Biden Calls for Ban on Congressional Stock Trading: A Progressive Stand

President Joe Biden has taken a decisive stance by endorsing a ban on congressional stock trading, addressing an issue that has sparked debate among lawmakers for years. In a recent interview released by A More Perfect Union, Biden emphasized the need for transparency and fairness.

The president's statement comes at a crucial time, with only a month remaining in his term. His remarks highlight populist concerns about conflicts of interest in Congress, especially following questionable stock trades during the pandemic.

Despite bipartisan support for a ban, the proposal has yet to reach a vote. Biden's endorsement of stricter regulations aligns with his focus on integrity and economic equity, bolstering his legacy as a leader pushing for systemic change.

(With inputs from agencies.)