Court Denies Bail to Chavan in Rs 263 Crore Fraud Case

A special court refused bail to Purushottam Chavan, implicated in a Rs 263 crore tax refund fraud, citing prima facie evidence of involvement. Arrested in May, Chavan, connected to laundering Rs 11 crore, argued delayed trial and health issues. However, the court resolved to proceed, dismissing his claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:09 IST
  • India

A special court in the city has denied bail to Purushottam Chavan, husband of a senior police officer, implicated in an alleged Rs 263 crore income tax refund fraud case. The court cited prima facie evidence indicating Chavan's role in 'layering proceeds of the crime.'

Chavan, who was arrested in May, remains in judicial custody. On Monday, Special Judge A C Daga, overseeing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, rejected the bail plea. The Enforcement Directorate's supplementary chargesheet alleges Chavan laundered money amounting to Rs 11 crore both within the country and abroad.

The court dismissed Chavan's claims of a 'suspicious' arrest, lack of naming in initial charges, and inadequate health facilities in detention, emphasizing the absence of delay in trial proceedings.

