Left Menu

Leveraging Local Wisdom: NHRC's Climate Initiatives

The NHRC's advisory group proposes district-level climate data collection, climate-risk atlases, and CSR realignment to focus on rural areas. Emphasizing ancient Indian wisdom and vulnerable tribal communities, experts suggest sustainable solutions and legislative implementation to address climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:16 IST
Leveraging Local Wisdom: NHRC's Climate Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) convened an advisory group meeting on Tuesday, focusing on climate change and human rights. Key recommendations included the collection of district-level climate data and the creation of a climate-risk atlas. These efforts aim to shift focus from urban to rural challenges.

NHRC acting chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on tribal communities, urging a return to ancient Indian environmental wisdom. She stressed that traditional livelihoods, intertwined with environmental health, require sustainable solutions to meet climate challenges effectively.

Suggestions also involved promoting research into rural-urban migration linked to climate change, and ensuring the effective implementation of relevant environmental legislation. Realigning Corporate Social Responsibility areas to address rural sustainability further reinforced the necessity of a rural-centric environmental approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024