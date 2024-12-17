Leveraging Local Wisdom: NHRC's Climate Initiatives

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) convened an advisory group meeting on Tuesday, focusing on climate change and human rights. Key recommendations included the collection of district-level climate data and the creation of a climate-risk atlas. These efforts aim to shift focus from urban to rural challenges.

NHRC acting chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on tribal communities, urging a return to ancient Indian environmental wisdom. She stressed that traditional livelihoods, intertwined with environmental health, require sustainable solutions to meet climate challenges effectively.

Suggestions also involved promoting research into rural-urban migration linked to climate change, and ensuring the effective implementation of relevant environmental legislation. Realigning Corporate Social Responsibility areas to address rural sustainability further reinforced the necessity of a rural-centric environmental approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)