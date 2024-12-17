Mumbai Man Arrested for Attacking Stray Dog with Iron Rod

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Sion area, a man was arrested after allegedly attacking a stray dog with an iron rod. The assault came to light when local mechanic, Haider Ali, discovered the injured dog in his garage.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the dog had been struck on the head, prompting Ali and his friends to rush the unconscious animal to a nearby veterinary hospital in Sewri. The dog is currently undergoing treatment for its injuries.

Following a complaint, police examined CCTV footage from the area, which confirmed the attack. The accused was subsequently tracked and charged under sections of the Animal Cruelty Act. Authorities have stated that further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)