Mumbai Man Arrested for Attacking Stray Dog with Iron Rod
In Mumbai's Sion area, a man was arrested for allegedly attacking a stray dog with an iron rod. The incident surfaced when mechanic Haider Ali found the injured dog. CCTV footage revealed the assailant, leading to his arrest under the Animal Cruelty Act. The investigation continues.
In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Sion area, a man was arrested after allegedly attacking a stray dog with an iron rod. The assault came to light when local mechanic, Haider Ali, discovered the injured dog in his garage.
Eyewitness accounts revealed that the dog had been struck on the head, prompting Ali and his friends to rush the unconscious animal to a nearby veterinary hospital in Sewri. The dog is currently undergoing treatment for its injuries.
Following a complaint, police examined CCTV footage from the area, which confirmed the attack. The accused was subsequently tracked and charged under sections of the Animal Cruelty Act. Authorities have stated that further investigation into the incident is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
