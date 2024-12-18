Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Threatened: Arrest in Malda

A West Bengal resident, Sheikh Ataul, has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Officials recovered a pistol, a knife, and objectionable images. In a viral video, Ataul made remarks aimed at disturbing communal harmony. Legal action is underway in Noida.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police have arrested a man in Malda, West Bengal, for allegedly threatening Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The police reported recovering a pistol, a knife, and objectionable pictures from the suspect, Sheikh Ataul.

According to Lakshmi Singh, media in-charge of the Police Commissioner, Ataul's family originated from Bangladesh but settled in India years ago. The arrest followed a video surfacing on social media in which Ataul was allegedly seen threatening the Chief Minister, making incendiary remarks aimed at disrupting communal harmony.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have taken swift action, registering a case at Noida Sector 39 Police Station against the accused. The investigation continues, and security measures have been intensified following the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

