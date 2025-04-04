Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Uttar Pradesh Cold Storage: Uncontained Blaze Causes Massive Losses

A devastating fire in Uttar Pradesh's Shri Hari Cold Storage, ignited on April 1, remains unchecked after over 80 hours. The blaze has led to significant losses, estimated between Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore, affecting potatoes, dry fruits, and other goods. Efforts to control the fire continue relentlessly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For over 80 hours, a ferocious fire has raged through the Shri Hari Cold Storage in Uttar Pradesh, leaving officials grappling with the uncontrollable blaze.

Since its eruption in a storage chamber housing groceries, the fire has ravaged the facility, resulting in a catastrophic loss estimated at Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore. The facility, located in Hathras' Sasni Kotwali area, stored a variety of essentials, including potatoes, dry fruits, and spices.

Efforts to douse the flames have involved fire brigade teams and safety experts from neighboring districts, yet the blaze shows no signs of subsiding. District Magistrate Rahul Pandey and Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha have been on-site, directing operations to expedite firefighting efforts, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

