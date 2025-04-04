Inferno Engulfs Uttar Pradesh Cold Storage: Uncontained Blaze Causes Massive Losses

For over 80 hours, a ferocious fire has raged through the Shri Hari Cold Storage in Uttar Pradesh, leaving officials grappling with the uncontrollable blaze.

Since its eruption in a storage chamber housing groceries, the fire has ravaged the facility, resulting in a catastrophic loss estimated at Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore. The facility, located in Hathras' Sasni Kotwali area, stored a variety of essentials, including potatoes, dry fruits, and spices.

Efforts to douse the flames have involved fire brigade teams and safety experts from neighboring districts, yet the blaze shows no signs of subsiding. District Magistrate Rahul Pandey and Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha have been on-site, directing operations to expedite firefighting efforts, according to officials.

